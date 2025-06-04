RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru From Vidhana Soudha To Chinnaswamy Stadium: Know Schedule, How To Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares for its grand Victory Parade following its historic IPL 2025 title win, authorities are warning of major traffic disruptions across Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD).

Also Read: Virat Kohli's important message for 'partner' Phil Salt post RCB's IPL win; 'go back for real stuff...changing diapers

The IPL 2025 champions, RCB will return to their home city on Wednesday to take part in a series of celebratory events organized in their honour.

Departure from Ahmedabad Airport: 10:00 AM

Arrival in Bengaluru: 1:30 PM at HAL Airport

Schedule of Events:

Courtesy visit to Chief Minister

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Venue: Vidhana Soudha

Victory Parade

Time: From 5:00 PM onwards (following the CM meeting)

Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium via open-top bus

Details: The team will travel in a public victory parade through the city, concluding at the stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS: Delhi Police, ECI hop on 18 years trend as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift maiden titl

Fan Celebration at Stadium

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Details: RCB players will join fans for a grand celebration. Media access and coverage arrangements will be handled at the venue.

Where to watch the victory parade in Bengaluru?

Fans can watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade live on the Star Sports Network on television.

For those streaming online, the parade will be available live on JioCinema and Hotstar.

Bengaluru clinched a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday - a long-awaited triumph that brought 36-year-old Virat Kohli to tears.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, an 18-year-long wait, and a cosmic balancing act

Fans at the BGS Ground in Bengaluru danced in jubilation to celebrate the success of their beloved franchise. Kalaburagi's sky was covered in fireworks as the city erupted in joy and painted itself red.

"We literally waited for 18 years for this one Cup, and we won. This is not just a Cup for us," a fan told ANI after the victory.

Also Read: Ill sleep like a baby: Emotional Kohli fulfils 17-year dream with IPL triump

We literally waited for 18 years for this one Cup, and we won. This is not just a Cup for us.

Kohli, who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the league's inception in 2008, had previously led the team to three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, only to fall short each time. This historic win marks a poignant milestone in his storied IPL journey.

Now in 267 matches, Virat has scored 771 fours, outdoing former opener Shikhar Dhawan (768). During this season, he ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is 73 not out.



RCB's victory parade marks the culmination of an 18-year journey for fans and players.

The parade will create significant traffic disruptions in Bengaluru, highlighting the city's enthusiasm. Fans can watch the parade live on television and streaming platforms, increasing engagement.

Key Takeaways