Chennai Corporation Races To Complete Sponge Parks Ahead Of Monsoon

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 4 (IANS) In a major step towards climate resilience and urban water management, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is constructing sponge parks across the city to combat urban flooding and replenish groundwater.

The civic body has planned 31 such parks across 12 zones in the 2024–25 fiscal year at an estimated cost of Rs 8.10 crore.

According to officials, sponge parks are designed as nature-based solutions that absorb rainwater during the monsoon, allowing it to percolate into the ground, thereby reducing surface runoff and enhancing groundwater recharge.

The concept, originally pioneered in China, is being adapted to suit Chennai's topography and soil conditions.

As of now, construction has been completed at 16 locations, while work is in progress at 14 additional sites.

The Corporation expects all sponge parks to be ready before the onset of the monsoon, after which they will be formally inaugurated.

"The work orders were issued in November 2024. We've ensured faster execution this year to meet the monsoon deadline. Once completed, these parks will not only help prevent flooding but also support long-term water conservation," said a senior GCC official.

The selection of sponge park sites was based on the presence of existing parks, the condition of surrounding roads to facilitate efficient water flow, and the permeability of local soil.

While 31 locations were initially proposed, the site at Anbhazhagan Park in Teynampet Zone was later dropped from the plan.

Each sponge park is being developed within existing park spaces and varies in size based on the area available. GCC has issued work orders for the establishment of one to six sponge parks in each of the 12 participating zones, including Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Sholinganallur.

Water management experts and local NGO's have welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely and innovative response to Chennai's perennial water challenges.

With the city experiencing erratic rainfall patterns and an increasing number of water-logging incidents, the GCC's sponge park initiative is expected to serve as a model for sustainable urban water management across India.