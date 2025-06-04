Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eid Al Adha 2025: Ajman Ruler Grants Dh5 Million To Fishermen

Eid Al Adha 2025: Ajman Ruler Grants Dh5 Million To Fishermen


2025-06-04 01:45:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Ajman Ruler has ordered the disbursement of a financial grant of Dh5 million to fishermen affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen's Association, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

This grant from Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Supreme Council Member, empowers fishermen and helps them overcome the challenges they face, along with encouraging citizens to practice the profession.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This honour, which coincided with a significant religious occasion , brought joy to the hearts of the fishermen and their families, said Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlasi, Head of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen's Association.

He added that the association will continue to work with all its energy to advance this ancient profession and provide everything that would empower fishermen and ease their burdens.

MENAFN04062025000049011007ID1109634012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search