Eid Al Adha 2025: Ajman Ruler Grants Dh5 Million To Fishermen

Ajman Ruler has ordered the disbursement of a financial grant of Dh5 million to fishermen affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen's Association, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

This grant from Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Supreme Council Member, empowers fishermen and helps them overcome the challenges they face, along with encouraging citizens to practice the profession.

This honour, which coincided with a significant religious occasion , brought joy to the hearts of the fishermen and their families, said Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlasi, Head of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen's Association.

He added that the association will continue to work with all its energy to advance this ancient profession and provide everything that would empower fishermen and ease their burdens.