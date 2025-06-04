Dubai's Jumeirah Group On Track To Double Its Portfolio By 2030, Says CEO

Dubai's hospitality giant Jumeirah is on track to double the size of its brand portfolio over the next five years, its chief executive said.

“Our ongoing ambition is to grow sustainably in key regional and international markets, and we are firmly on track to double the size of our brand portfolio by 2030. We are actively pursuing owner and operator agreements in major gateway cities and resort destinations , with a focus on Europe and the Americas,” said Thomas B. Meier.

The group has 31 properties - 15 in the UAE and 16 internationally - across 13 countries in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa, with a team of over 11,000 employees.

At the end of 2024, Jumeirah marked its entry into Africa with the launch of Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa. In March 2025, it opened Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.

It also announced three new properties in Dubai - Jumeirah Asora Bay, a hotel and residences in La Mer South, and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in the heart of the city.

“We are also expanding in Europe with Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva, where a full renovation is currently underway, adding to our presence in Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In the Middle East, our footprint is growing with the upcoming opening of Jumeirah The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia on Shura Island, featuring signature concepts such as SAL, Kayto, and Talise Spa, with both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms,” said Meier.

The hospitality sector in the UAE and other major tourist hotspots saw strong growth due to the inflow of tourists due to“revenge travel” in the post-pandemic period. Dubai received 18.72 million overnight visitors in 2024, an increase of over nine per cent, boosting occupancy levels across the emirate.

“Our focus is on luxury hospitality, but what I can say is that the UAE leadership has placed great emphasis on building Dubai as a tourism destination that welcomes a diversity of visitors,” added Meier.

He noted that staycations and international tourism complement each other and play an important role in driving the performance of the local hospitality sector.

“Iconic properties like Jumeirah Burj Al Arab continue to attract strong interest from international travellers, and we expect that to remain the case. At the same time, the local community - both citizens and residents - play an increasingly important role. With a growing population, staycations are contributing not only to our occupancy but also to the performance of our F&B business,” said Jumeirah Group's chief executive.

He said there is a“growing demand for experiences that feel more personal, purposeful, and culturally connected.”

He added travellers are also increasingly seeking experiences that support both physical and mental wellbeing.