Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Share Screen Space With Tiger Shroff In New Project
According to a source close to the development,“After the success of Shaunki Sardar, Nimrit has been flooded with opportunities. This particular project stood out, and the team felt she would bring a new kind of chemistry opposite Tiger.”
The source said that the actress is thrilled.
“She's thrilled and extremely thankful for this phase of her career. Tiger and Nimrit are a fresh pair and that's one of the biggest attractions of this Project. It's an exciting combination of mass appeal and freshness,” she added.
Details of the project are currently under wraps. The team is expected to make an official announcement soon.
Talking about Tiger, he is currently busy with“Baaghi 4,” which is helmed by director A. Harsha. The high-octane actioner was officially unveiled by the actor last year in November.
The son of actor Jackie Shroff,shared the gritty poster on social media, which featured Tiger in a raw, intense avatar, sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand and a bottle in the other, surrounded by blood-soaked walls and unconscious bodies sprawled across the floor.
The upcoming actioner, which also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, is all set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.
Nimrit's“Shaunki Sardar” also stars Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan, Sunita Dhir, Hashneen Chauhan, and Dheeraj Kumar.
Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, Shaunki Sardar is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, Dharminder Batouli, and Harjot Singh. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boss Musica Records Pvt Ltd, in association with 751 Films, and is set to hit cinemas worldwide on May 16, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment