Retail Buzz Surges Around Taysha Gene Therapies After Positive Rett Syndrome Trial Data
Taysha Gene Therapies shares dipped 0.2% to close at $2.78 on Tuesday, before gaining 0.7% to $2.8 in after-hours trading.
During its Reveal Phase 1/2 trials, the company presented recent cohort data for TSHA-102, which administered high and low doses to adolescent, adult, and pediatric patients through lumbar intrathecal delivery.
Caregiver-reported improvements in developmental milestones supported Taysha's alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the primary endpoint for the pivotal Part B trial of TSHA-102.
Previously released preclinical data demonstrated broad biodistribution of AAV9 gene therapy vectors across brain and spinal cord regions in non-human primates.
Taysha will present these findings in three oral presentations and a poster session at the 2025 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Scientific Meeting in Boston, June 9-11.
Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Taysha shares to $11 from $9, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, citing positive longer-term low-dose follow-up and initial high-dose data disclosed by the company.
The research firm also increased its assigned probability of success (POS) for TSHA-102 to 75% from 50%.
Canaccord's updated model also factored in the recently announced approximately $200 million offering via a combination of shares and prefunded warrants.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid 'high' message volume.
One user noted that it is unusual for a stock to increase during an offering, welcoming Taysha as an exception.
Another user highlighted that all price targets for Taysha have been raised.
The stock has risen 50.3% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment