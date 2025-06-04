Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Retail Buzz Surges Around Taysha Gene Therapies After Positive Rett Syndrome Trial Data

2025-06-04 12:01:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Retail buzz around Taysha Gene Therapies Inc surged Tuesday after the company released new clinical results from its TSHA-102 trial for Rett syndrome.

Taysha Gene Therapies shares dipped 0.2% to close at $2.78 on Tuesday, before gaining 0.7% to $2.8 in after-hours trading.

During its Reveal Phase 1/2 trials, the company presented recent cohort data for TSHA-102, which administered high and low doses to adolescent, adult, and pediatric patients through lumbar intrathecal delivery.

Caregiver-reported improvements in developmental milestones supported Taysha's alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the primary endpoint for the pivotal Part B trial of TSHA-102.

Previously released preclinical data demonstrated broad biodistribution of AAV9 gene therapy vectors across brain and spinal cord regions in non-human primates.

Taysha will present these findings in three oral presentations and a poster session at the 2025 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Scientific Meeting in Boston, June 9-11.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Taysha shares to $11 from $9, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, citing positive longer-term low-dose follow-up and initial high-dose data disclosed by the company.

The research firm also increased its assigned probability of success (POS) for TSHA-102 to 75% from 50%.

Canaccord's updated model also factored in the recently announced approximately $200 million offering via a combination of shares and prefunded warrants.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One user noted that it is unusual for a stock to increase during an offering, welcoming Taysha as an exception.

Another user highlighted that all price targets for Taysha have been raised.

The stock has risen 50.3% so far in 2025.

