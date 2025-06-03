403
HMC Receives Digital Innovation Award At Google Cloud Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has been honoured with the Digital Innovation Award at the second Google Cloud Annual Summit in Doha. The award recognises HMC's pioneering initiatives in leveraging advanced technologies to enhance healthcare delivery.
Dr Amal Abdulla, chief of Health Information and Communications Technology, received the award on behalf of HMC from HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed al-Mannai.
Dr Abdulla emphasised that HMC's adoption of AI technology played a central role in securing the award.“Among the key achievements include the establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence, which lays the foundation for HMC's journey toward AI-driven SMART hospital frameworks. This includes ongoing development of the Innovation Hub and a tailored AI Innovation Framework to prioritise and implement AI initiatives, improving patient care and operational efficiency. These transformative efforts highlight HMC's leadership vision and commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare.”
“This award reflects HMC's ongoing commitment to harnessing advanced technology to enhance the patient experience. It is recognition of the hard work and innovation of everyone at HMC who has contributed to these transformative initiatives,” added Dr Abdulla.
