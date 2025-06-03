Dwell Magazine Features Sisters Oregon-Based Startup Steel Hut In Recent Article

MENAFN - GetNews)



Founder Marie Saldivar offered a tour of her guesthouse, which served as a proof of concept for Steel Hut

SISTERS, OREGON - June 3rd, 2025 - Steel Hut , which offers consumer-ready building plans for Quonset huts, and its founder, Marie Saldivar, were recently featured in an article by Dwell.







Quonset huts are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, offering a cost-effective, easy-to-build alternative to traditional construction and tiny homes. Quonset huts were first used by the military, later becoming a prominent mid-century design for residential builds. Today, they've made a comeback, and Steel Hut makes it easy for people everywhere to make their Quonset hut dreams come true.

Steel Hut founder Marie Saldivar is a fourth-generation metal industry innovator and experienced builder, a full-time real estate agent, and a new mom. For five years, she spent countless hours perfecting the Steel Hut building process.“We live and breathe huts,” said Saldivar .

She does more than just design and sell consumer-ready Quonset hut building plans, however. Saldivar has proven she can talk the talk and walk the walk, as evidenced by the stunning home she built as a proof-of-concept for Steel Hut.

Her experimental steel arched home was just featured in an article exclusively on Dwell. In“Budget Breakdown: Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut into a Guesthouse for $345k”, writer Grace Bernard sat down with Saldivar to explore her creativity and inspiration.“I always take on a bit too much,” said Saldivar at the beginning of the interview, a sentiment that is impressing people from around the world by way of her incredible ready-to-go steel arched building kit plans.





On the outside, Saldivar's first Quonset hut, conceived as a mother in law suite, is a breathtaking, unique design of steel and wood conveying 1200 square feet of living space. Concrete pads serve as a porch area and wrap around one side of the home. Sleek and streamlined, this simple yet stunning design would be at home in the city, in the woods, or by the ocean. This one, however, is nestled in a forest, offering a picturesque view.

When peering inside, visitors are met with a captivating open space punctuated with clean lines and lots of light streaming in from tall windows. A cozy living area with a wood burning stove awaits, and a practical kitchen and dining room adjoins.

The article at Dwell has further details on the story behind Saldivar's first Quonset home and can be found at .

Steel Hut's pre-fab Quonset hut plans offer the same careful design as this one. Find further details at steelhuts .

ABOUT STEEL HUT

Steel Hut offers consumer-ready building plans for steel arched building kits, providing sustainability-focused designs to promote healthier communities and environments.