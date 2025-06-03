PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Link On June 6

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the long-awaited Kashmir rail project later this week, marking a historic leap in the region's connectivity.

Modi will begin his visit on June 6 by dedicating to the public the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge - the world's highest railway arch bridge - which is a crucial part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL), finally linking the Kashmir Valley to India's national rail network.

“History in the making... Just 3 days to go! The mighty Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir... PM to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on June 6. A proud symbol of New India's strength and vision!” Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X.

Following the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, Modi is expected to travel by train to Katra, inspecting en route the Anji Khad bridge - India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. The Prime Minister will also interact with railway engineers, including retired personnel who were part of this decades-long engineering feat.

At Katra, the base camp for pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi, Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains - one from Katra to Baramulla and another from Baramulla to Katra - signalling the operational readiness of the entire USBRL project. However, railway officials clarified that passengers travelling to and from the Kashmir Valley will need to change trains at Katra.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public rally after the inauguration.

A Project Three Decades in the Making

The USBRL project was launched in 1997 but has faced repeated delays due to the region's challenging topography, complex geology, and harsh weather. Originally projected to be completed in much less time, the final cost has exceeded ₹41,000 crore.

Out of the total 272 km, 209 km has already been commissioned in phases:

Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) in October 2009

Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013

Udhampur-Katra (25 km) in July 2014

Banihal-Sangaldan (48.1 km) in February 2023

The final 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was completed in June 2023, with the remaining 17-km stretch between Reasi and Katra finished by December 2024.

The current visit comes weeks after Operation Sindoor, India's military retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Engineering Marvel in the Mountains

According to railway officials, the Kashmir rail link is one of the most technically challenging railway projects ever undertaken. Of the 111 km Katra-Banihal section:

97.4 km (87%) runs through tunnels, including the 12.77-km-long T-50 tunnel, the longest railway tunnel in India.

The project includes 25 main tunnels (97.42 km) and 8 escape tunnels (66.4 km), ensuring safety in line with international standards.

There are 49 bridges - 27 major and 16 minor - spanning a combined length of 7.035 km. These include four mega bridges: the Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, Bridge 220, and Bridge 224.

The Chenab Bridge, standing 359 metres above the riverbed and taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been engineered to withstand wind speeds of over 250 km/h and high-magnitude earthquakes, making it one of the world's most resilient railway bridges.

“Every inch of the track is under watch,” a senior official said, referring to the CCTV surveillance systems installed for commuter safety.“This line doesn't just connect Kashmir; it brings with it a new sense of security, reliability, and hope.”

With the launch of this project, nearly three decades in the making, officials hope that the railway line will not only transform mobility in the region but also deepen Kashmir's integration with the rest of India - socially, economically, and emotionally.

“Today, after nearly 30 years, the dream has become reality,” the official said.

LG Chairs Preparatory Meeting

Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Inaugurate Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge and opening of Vande Bharat train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, on 06th June 2025, a preparatory meeting of Senior Administrative and Police Officials was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar, Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor discussed various aspects of preparations and appealed to the people to participate in large numbers and make the launch event a memorable one.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a 272-km mega project is India's most ambitious project connecting Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari. The Rail Link will ensure Year-round connectivity to the Valley.

Prime Minister will dedicate Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, to the nation. This engineering marvel is the highest railway arch bridge in the world at 359 meters.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Anand Jain, ADGP Armed; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Vivek Gupta, IGP Railways; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur and senior officials of civil and police administration.