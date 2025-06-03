Matillion Unveils Agentic Data Team To Supercharge Productivity

Matillion's Maia eliminates grit from data engineering, accelerating time to value from AI and analytics

MANCHESTER, England and DENVER, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent data integration platform Matillion today announced the launch of Maia, a team of agentic AI data engineers, bringing an end to data engineering frustrations by handing off the hard manual work while also opening data work up to new users with less technical skills.

Maia is a team of agentic AI data engineers that augment the work of data professionals today, covering the entire data engineering workflow.

Launched at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , Maia agents quickly and easily create complex end-to-end data pipelines from natural language prompts, simultaneously enabling less technical users and accelerating data engineering projects.

"Data engineering is centered on repetitive work that is important, but often gritty and sometimes boring. Imagine what could be achieved if the heavy-lifting of that gritty work was taken away so data engineers could focus instead on driving real business value and impact. That is exactly what Maia does – data engineering at the speed of thought," said Matthew Scullion, co-founder and CEO, Matillion.

"Maia takes AI capabilities in data engineering far beyond generating code, working end-to-end across the full workflow of data engineering, including ingestion, transformation, orchestration, data quality, DataOps, management and beyond."

Like Matillion's flagship Data Productivity Cloud, Maia is built for cloud data and AI, ensuring trust, speed and scale. Soon to be available through Snowflake Marketplace, Maia and Data Productivity Cloud deliver the easy, trusted and connected experience of Snowflake within the cloud giant's ecosystem.

"Maia allows joint Matillon and Snowflake users to do more with their data and AI, regardless of their technical capabilities," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products, Snowflake. "Its architecture means that the technology is trusted by design, providing users peace of mind alongside significant productivity gains. We look forward to seeing how users harness Maia to boost data productivity and free up data engineers to innovate and ideate."

Alongside giving data teams their own team of AI data engineers, Maia goes a stage further, enabling other agents to automatically request data pipelines for specific business needs.

Matillion first introduced its AI offering in 2023, with further launches throughout 2024, including integrations with Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark Container Services.

Maia is currently available by invitation only, visit matillion to request exclusive access.

Media contact: Alice Gibson, [email protected] / +44 7825 381125

About Matillion

Matillion is the intelligent data integration platform that empowers data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics - at scale.

Matillion enables data teams and data professionals to take advantage of their data, AI and the cloud to build valuable data assets that can be used across a wide variety of applications from analytics to AI use cases.

Its unified, AI-powered data integration platform enables data teams to spend less time on manual, repetitive, gritty data engineering work, and more time creating business impact. By removing data friction from data integration workflows, the platform empowers data teams to supercharge productivity.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , London Stock Exchange Group , EDF and Slack trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning and AI.

