Landingai Launches Agentic Document Extraction On Snowflake Marketplace To Tackle Complex Document Workflows And Understanding

Joint customers can now extract deeper insights from complex forms and reports with the Visual AI platform, integrated with Snowflake for seamless, secure, and scalable processing.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LandingAI , a pioneer in agentic vision technologies, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , the launch of Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) on Snowflake Marketplace. Unlike traditional automation, 'agentic' AI refers to systems that act with autonomy, context awareness, and goal orientation-key for handling complex visual documents. This state-of-the-art API further enhances how enterprises extract and process unstructured data from complex documents for a structural understanding and comprehension.

Document processing remains a significant hurdle for many enterprises, often incurring high costs and requiring substantial manual intervention. Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) goes beyond traditional optical character recognition (OCR) and fine-tuned LLMs by utilizing layout-aware parsing, visual grounding, and no-template setup, allowing for quick deployment and dependable outcomes without the need for fine-tuning or model training.

ADE, a Snowflake Native App, enables enterprise customers to accurately capture intricate details from documents, including visual elements like checkboxes, graphs, charts, and tables, delivering traceable insights that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence.

Once unstructured data is extracted using LandingAI's Agentic document extraction API, it can be structured, cleansed, and explored directly within Snowflake Notebooks. The processed data is embedded using Snowflake's text-to-embedding function and indexed with Cortex Search to enable vector similarity search and RAG-all within the Snowflake environment. With Cortex Agent, users can orchestrate tools like Cortex Analyst to retrieve, reason over, and summarize content-unlocking end-to-end intelligence and application workflows entirely inside Snowflake. For example, financial institutions can fully automate any document onboarding to support use cases such as Know Your Customer (KYC), mortgage/loan application processing, and client due diligence with full auditability through visual grounding.

"We've seen firsthand the challenges businesses face when trying to extract meaningful data from complex documents," said Dan Malony, CEO at LandingAI. "Agentic Document Extraction solves these challenges by providing a powerful, accurate, and efficient solution that unlocks valuable insights from documents. It's helping customers unlock millions of data points previously buried in forms and PDFs-at scale and with confidence."

LandingAI's collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, empowers joint customers to make informed decisions and drive innovations through enhanced document extraction and transparent, traceable insights. By combining LandingAI's expertise in visual AI and document processing with Snowflake's robust data management platform, businesses can automate their document handling processes and access comprehensive data analytics in a centralized environment. Together, the companies enable organizations to make more informed decisions and drive innovation through improved data accessibility, automated workflows, and enhanced business intelligence capabilities.

A leading healthcare platform provider, Eolas Medical, is processing over 100,000 clinical guidelines in the form of PDFs and complex documents with ADE, streamlining the creation of structured summaries with the view to supporting over 1.2million queries per month from healthcare professionals on their platform. Their QA chatbot, powered by ADE, provides answers with direct references to the original documents, improving information traceability and reliability. A loan processing company uses ADE to handle over a million annual loan documents, including sensitive documents such as W-2s and 1040s. This adoption has reduced their document processing time by 60% and increased the consistency of loan approvals.

"LandingAI's ADE represents a significant leap forward in document processing technology," said Unmesh Jagtap, Director of Product Management, Applications, Snowflake. "Our joint enterprise customers now have unparalleled flexibility in document data extraction and insight generation. This seamless integration aligns perfectly with Snowflake's goal of enabling organizations to unlock new value from their document repositories."

ADE on Snowflake Marketplace allows enterprise customers to accelerate their automation initiatives while maintaining compliance and transparency by accurately interpreting complex document structures and providing audit trails. As a Snowflake Native App, it can be installed and run directly in customers' Snowflake accounts, accelerating time to value and reducing data silos. Businesses now can unlock the full potential of their data by bringing ADE to their data and running them within the security and governance of their Snowflake account.

"ADE has significantly outperformed other document extractors we've used," said Declan Kelly, the CEO of Eolas Medical. "It has helped us build an Agentic RAG answer engine, based on unique healthcare institutional content, to offer instant, validated support to medical professionals at the point of care."

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here .

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services, developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers' Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To try ADE for your documents, visit our listing on Snowflake Marketplace here .

About LandingAI

LandingAITM delivers cutting-edge agentic vision technologies that empower customers to unlock the value of visual data. With LandingAI's solutions, companies realize the value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to production.

Guided by a data-centric AI approach, LandingAI's flagship product, LandingLens TM, enables users to build, iterate, and deploy vision AI solutions quickly and easily. LandingAI is a pioneer in agentic vision technologies, including Agentic Document Extraction and Agentic Object Detection , which enhance the ability to process and understand visual data at scale, making sophisticated vision AI tools more accessible and efficient.

Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist at Baidu, LandingAI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of vision AI that benefits all. For more information, visit Landing .

