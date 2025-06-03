Arthrex Introduces Innovative Powered Instrument System With Launch Of Synergy Powertm System

Synergy Power system supports sports, arthroplasty, trauma, distal extremities procedures

NAPLES, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announces the launch of Synergy Power TM , a versatile and reliable battery-powered system designed for a wide variety of orthopedic applications.

Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, announces the launch of Synergy PowerTM, a versatile and reliable battery-powered system designed for a wide variety of orthopedic applications.

The Synergy Power system includes multiple components, all assembled in the U.S. at Arthrex Manufacturing Inc. South Carolina (AMISC).

"We're excited to introduce this innovative system to health care professionals." -Michael Cottle, Arthrex

"The Synergy Power system offers a comprehensive selection of attachments and blades to facilitate the system's use across orthopedics, including sports, arthroplasty, trauma and distal extremities procedures," said Michael Cottle, Arthrex Senior Director of Resection and Fluid Management. "We are excited to introduce this innovative system to health care professionals as we continue to advance our mission of Helping Surgeons Treat Their Patients Better®."

The Synergy Power system includes two handpieces - the dual trigger rotary drill and sagittal saw - providing surgeons and health care facilities with precision and flexibility. Both handpieces are expertly crafted to be lightweight and ergonomic, ensuring comfort throughout even the toughest cases.

Featuring a unique twist mechanism, the dual trigger rotary drill efficiently connects and removes attachments. With left or right rotation of the easy-to-access collet ring, surgeons and staff can remove one attachment and quickly connect another for a seamless transition to the next surgical step.

The proprietary open hub of the sagittal saw was designed for easy cleaning and visualization, which makes for efficient sterile processing and provides operating room staff with assurance of secure blade placement.

The Synergy Power system includes multiple components, all assembled in the U.S. at Arthrex Manufacturing Inc. South Carolina (AMISC). The majority of these parts serve as essential components for the drill and saw handpieces.

In addition, AMISC supports the assembly of a variety of finished goods across three main areas, including the dual trigger rotary drill, sagittal saw and various attachments. AMISC also produces both small and large batteries, giving facilities the flexibility to choose the best option for each procedure.

To learn more about the Synergy Power system, visit Arthrex.

For more information, contact Arthrex Media Relations.

About Arthrex

Arthrex, headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global medical device company and leader in multispecialty minimally invasive surgical technology innovation, scientific research, manufacturing, and medical education. The company has pioneered the field of arthroscopy and sports medicine and develops more than 1,000 new products and related procedures annually to advance minimally invasive surgery for orthopedics, trauma, and spine, in addition to arthroplasty, cardiothoracic, and biologic innovations. Arthrex also specializes in the latest 4K multispecialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit Arthrex m .

SOURCE Arthrex, Inc.

