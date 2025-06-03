Shiva Rajkumar On RCB Emerging Title Winners: The Champions Of Heart Are Now The Owners Of The Cup!
Shiva Rajkumar, who had earlier in the day posted a video encouraging the Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote, "The Champions of Heart are now the owners of the cup. Congratulations @royalchallengers #PlayBold" soon after the team won the title.
Actor Kiccha Sudeep too took to his X timeline to share his joy over RCB winning the title. He wrote, "The long wait is finally over! After years of passion, perseverance, and belief, RCB lifts the IPL trophy! What a moment for every, every, every, every RCB fan."
But it was director Prashanth Neel's celebration that caught the eye of netizens. A video clip doing the rounds on social media showed Prashanth Neel intently watching the match on a giant screen. As soon as RCB emerged victorious, the director was unable to contain his excitement and happiness and broke into a joyful dance.
Actress Vedhika, who posted a picture of herself cheering for RCB at the stadium, wrote, "Ee Sala cup Namde. Congratulations #RCB Champions! @RCBTweets @imVkohli#TeamRCB."
Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej took to X to congratulate the fans of the franchise. He wrote, "Trolled many a times, put down many a times, pushed aside many a times, Given up many a times. All this and still they went ahead and put up a magnificent show and the most important part is that they didn't give up, the only thing they did was NEVER GIVE UP. The team strived for years to deserve this victory. Congratulations @RCBTweets you deserve every bit of it. And to all the loyal fans you can thump your chest and proudly say #EeSalaCupNamde."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment