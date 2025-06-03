Shiva Rajkumar On RCB Emerging Title Winners: The Champions Of Heart Are Now The Owners Of The Cup!

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Ace director Prashanth Neel and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar were among scores of film celebrities, who expressed their joy late on Tuesday night, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden IPL title, defeating the Punjab Kings in an intensely fought match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

Shiva Rajkumar, who had earlier in the day posted a video encouraging the Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote, "The Champions of Heart are now the owners of the cup. Congratulations @royalchallengers #PlayBold" soon after the team won the title.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep too took to his X timeline to share his joy over RCB winning the title. He wrote, "The long wait is finally over! After years of passion, perseverance, and belief, RCB lifts the IPL trophy! What a moment for every, every, every, every RCB fan."

But it was director Prashanth Neel's celebration that caught the eye of netizens. A video clip doing the rounds on social media showed Prashanth Neel intently watching the match on a giant screen. As soon as RCB emerged victorious, the director was unable to contain his excitement and happiness and broke into a joyful dance.

Actress Vedhika, who posted a picture of herself cheering for RCB at the stadium, wrote, "Ee Sala cup Namde. Congratulations #RCB Champions! @RCBTweets @imVkohli#TeamRCB."

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej took to X to congratulate the fans of the franchise. He wrote, "Trolled many a times, put down many a times, pushed aside many a times, Given up many a times. All this and still they went ahead and put up a magnificent show and the most important part is that they didn't give up, the only thing they did was NEVER GIVE UP. The team strived for years to deserve this victory. Congratulations @RCBTweets you deserve every bit of it. And to all the loyal fans you can thump your chest and proudly say #EeSalaCupNamde."