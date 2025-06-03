The First 90 Days As A CMO: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Framework For Early Wins And Long-Term Growth For Marketing Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Nathalie Vezina , research director at Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Highlights Key Barriers to Marketing Success

In its blueprint for CMOs, Info-Tech outlines key challenges that often limit marketing's influence, including misalignment with business strategy, poor cross-functional collaboration, and a lack of credibility with executive leadership. The firm emphasizes that recognizing and addressing these issues is essential for long-term success in the role.

Info-Tech's insights reveal that a critical yet often overlooked barrier is the absence of strong data analysis and market research capabilities. When CMOs lack the tools to generate and apply meaningful insights, strategic decision-making suffers. The firm recommends that CMOs prioritize understanding and clearly communicating these needs to stakeholders and the broader organization as a foundational step toward driving impactful marketing outcomes.

A Three-Phase Approach to CMO Onboarding

To guide CMOs through their transition, Info-Tech's blueprint outlines a structured 90-day methodology:

1. Set the Stage (Days 1–30)

Begin by evaluating the market and business context. These steps include reviewing internal perceptions, analyzing the competitive landscape, and performing a strategic assessment to understand the current state.

2. Establish Direction (Days 31–60)

Develop a clear strategic framework by crafting a marketing vision, setting strategic goals and objectives, and implementing a structured plan to guide the organization forward.

3. Plan Execution (Days 61–90)

Define the path to success by identifying strategic initiatives, assessing resources, and planning implementation. At the same time, evaluate investment needs, review team capabilities, address risks, and set a timeline for key projects.

CMO Advisory: Balance Quick Wins With Long-Term Growth

Info-Tech's marketing research expert Nathalie Vezina details that while quick wins are valuable, they should never come at the expense of laying a strong foundation for long-term brand building and market positioning. The firm advises that it is essential for CMOs to strike a balance between immediate results and strategies that ensure sustainable growth.

