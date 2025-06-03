Digital Silk Identifies Surge In Influencer-Led Digital Marketing Campaigns Among U.S. DTC Brands

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency specializing in brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, is announcing increased client demand among U.S. direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands for influencer-led digital marketing strategies in 2025. According to new data from eMarketer, U.S. influencer marketing spend may potentially exceed $10 billion in 2025 .

This rise is linked to a growing preference for performance-focused influencer partnerships, micro-creator collaborations, and shoppable short-form video content. As DTC brands seek to optimize marketing budgets, many are reallocating spend toward influencer strategies that aim to deliver targeted reach and measurable customer engagement.







Influencer-First Digital Marketing Gains Momentum in Los Angeles DTC Scene

Influencer Campaign Trends for DTC Brands

Digital Silk has observed a shift among emerging DTC brands toward leveraging niche creator partnerships and integrating trackable special offer codes to monitor sales performance. Recent research highlights that short-form videos can drive up to 2.5 times more engagement compared to static posts, while micro- and nano-creators are increasingly favoured for niche audience targeting .

Core Elements of Influencer Campaigns



Micro-Creator Collaborations : Niche influencers can potentially bring higher engagement rates and build trust within specialized audiences.

UGC Whitelisting : Brands amplify paid media by running ads through creator accounts, with the aim of lowering cost per thousand impressions (CPM).

Shoppable Short-Form Video : Interactive links streamline the path from content view to checkout Attribution Tracking : Unique special offer codes and affiliate links provide clear sales data.

"Influencer campaigns are evolving into measurable, performance-driven marketing tools," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "For DTC brands, they offer opportunities to connect with audiences in authentic and trackable ways."



U.S. influencer marketing spend may potentially surpass $10 billion in 2025.

Brands increasingly leveraging micro- and nano-creators for targeted audience reach. Short-form videos achieving up to 2.5x higher engagement compared to static posts.

Looking Ahead

As influencer marketing continues to evolve, DTC brands are expected to deepen focus on scalable, data-driven campaigns that blend authenticity with measurable results. Digital Silk remains committed to helping brands navigate this dynamic landscape by providing strategic digital marketing services tailored to the unique demands of the influencer economy.

