Rankvet Launches: Vet-Led Marketing Agency Puts Animal Clinics On The Digital Map

RankVet, a veterinary marketing agency headquartered in Chișinău and serving clinics worldwide, today announced its official launch. Founded by veterinary-turned-marketer Andrei Drangoz, RankVet delivers full-stack website design, SEO, content and reputation management built exclusively for animal hospitals, mobile vets and specialty practices.

Clinic-First Strategy - Every campaign is crafted by a veterinarian-turned digital strategist with 7 + years of hands-on online-marketing experience - someone who knows that ranking first in local search is the quickest path to calls, bookings, and healthier pets.

Month-to-Month Partnership - No long-term contracts; performance is measured in booked appointments and lifetime client value. Free Website Audit & Consultation - Practices can request a complimentary audit at RankVet.







Pet care spending keeps climbing - U.S. expenditures are forecast to hit $157 billion in 2025, while the UK veterinary services sector has grown 31 % since 2021. Competition follows the money: search interest for“vet near me” now exceeds 320 k queries per month globally. , and local-intent mobile searches convert to visits within 24 hours more than half the time. Clinics that appear in Google's map pack first capture the lion's share of appointments.

At the same time, 87 % of healthcare consumers read online reviews“always” or“regularly” before choosing a provider.“Visibility without credibility is a missed opportunity,” Drangoz notes. RankVet's integrated reputation engine builds review velocity and response workflows to satisfy Google's trust signals and client expectations.

"I built RankVet because most agencies speak marketing but not medicine," said Andrei Drangoz, Vet.M.B.."We translate clinical excellence into digital authority, so vets stay focused on animal health while we fill their appointment book."







About RankVet

RankVet is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to veterinary practices. From search-optimized websites and pay-per-click campaigns to brand identity and automation, RankVet delivers transparent, data-driven growth with no long-term contracts. The agency's vet-led team serves clinics worldwide, combining clinical insight with proven marketing science to help practices rank, attract and retain more pet owners. Learn more at .






