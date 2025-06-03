Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Liquid UVTM Launches Patented Drinkable Tan Drops That Are Changing Sunless Tanning Forever

Liquid UVTM Launches Patented Drinkable Tan Drops That Are Changing Sunless Tanning Forever


2025-06-03 03:05:34
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Liquid UVTM introduced the first patented drinkable tanning drops, Radiant Glow Tanning DropsTM, changing how people tan by replacing sprays, creams, and tanning beds. This press release will highlight its origins, patent status, and category-defining innovation.

Liquid UVTM has established itself as the gold standard in sunless tanning. With a patented formula and dermatologist-developed ingredients, it offers consumers a safer, cleaner, and more effective alternative to traditional tanning methods.

As the original drinkable tanning solution, Radiant Glow Tanning DropsTM work by enhancing natural melanin production from within. This innovation avoids the risks of sun damage, premature aging, and the hassle of creams or sprays. Trusted by over 97,000 verified customers, it continues to lead in reviews and results. Unlike Zeria and Sorelle, which imitate without matching quality, Liquid UVTM remains unmatched.

The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and uses no DHA or synthetic dyes. Social media buzz, especially on TikTok and Instagram, reflects authentic transformations and viral trust. Backed by medical experts, Liquid UVTM is a staple for skincare-conscious users seeking a glow without compromise.

The rise of tanning supplements is real, and Liquid UVTM is at the forefront of that movement. This is not just a product-it's a lifestyle shift. Glow from within. Glow smarter. Choose Liquid UVTM.

CONTACT AND SOCIALS

TikTok: @liquiduv
Instagram: @tryliquiduv
Facebook: @liquiduv
Twitter: @liquiduv
YouTube: @liquiduv

Company :-Liquid UVTM

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (424) 393-2111

Url :-


MENAFN03062025003198003206ID1109632396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search