Fujitsu Accelerates Digital Transformation Of Financial Institutions With Newly Systematized Business Strategy

TOKYO, June 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced a new business strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions and contribute to solving societal issues by shifting its business model and portfolio towards service-based offerings.

The financial industry is changing at an unprecedented pace. In addition to the progress of digitalization in financial operations, including the shift to cashless transactions and automation of business processes, non-financial businesses are expanding their efforts to provide customers with financial services by integrating them into their own services. Consumers will continue to benefit from financial services, and further innovation is likely through collaboration between financial institutions and businesses in other sectors.

Fujitsu aims to enrich lives by creating a smart society through the continuous evolution of reliable accounting and branch solutions, and by leveraging the data they generate. To achieve this goal, Fujitsu has newly systematized initiatives focused on the financial industry, leveraging Fujitsu Uvance. This service will combine its deep expertise in financial operations with the advanced capabilities of Fujitsu Uvance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and open architecture, including AI.







Financial industry-focused initiatives with Uvance offer the following key solutions, which will be gradually expanded in stages:

1. Fujitsu's core banking solution: A new core accounting solution with flexibility and scalability

Fujitsu's core banking solution is a cloud-native core banking solution that addresses challenges of flexibility and scalability. The open API function enables the integration with external services, and this architecture aims to automate system development using generative AI technology in the future.



2. Fujitsu's digital channel services: A store solution seamlessly integrating in-person and remote interactions while streamlining operations

Fujitsu's digital channel services is a store solution that supports the transformation of business operations, customer experience, and work styles by turning the financial front function of customer contact into a service in order to evolve bank branches into hubs for rapid decision-making through the use of AI. The solution provides integrated management of digital channel operations and cash-based procedures, enabling streamlined operations through seamless integration of remote and in-person interactions.



Through the provision of financial industry-focused initiatives with Uvance, Fujitsu will help to enhance the operations of financial institutions and advance the realization of a more prosperous society.



Termination of ATM and branch-specific hardware provisioning



Fujitsu further announced its decision to conclude the provision of its own ATMs and branch-specific hardware business in Japan by the end of March 2028. Aligned with its strategic focus on accelerating financial digital transformation through service-based business, Fujitsu has reached a basic agreement with OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd. for hardware procurement. This collaboration will ensure the continued provision of hardware, complementing Fujitsu's software offerings. Fujitsu will also continue to offer optimal hardware solutions for convenience store ATMs in Japan.

