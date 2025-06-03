Peace Talks: Russia, Ukraine Fail Again To Reach Truce

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The second round of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded without significant progress, though both sides agreed on a prisoner exchange.

Ukrainian negotiators said Russia had again rejected an“unconditional ceasefire” – a key demand by Kyiv and its allies in Europe and the US – but the two committed to return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers, the BBC reported.

The Russian team said it had proposed a two- or three-day truce“in certain areas” of the vast front line, but gave no further details.

At Monday's talks, which were held in the Turkish city of Istanbul and lasted just over an hour, the two sides did agree to exchange all sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war, as well those aged under 25.

Prior to the meeting, hopes for a breakthrough or a full ceasefire had already been low, given the ongoing disagreement over how to end the war that began between the two countries in February 2022.

