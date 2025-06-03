403
Pentagon Plans Shifting Stance on Greenland
(MENAFN) The Pentagon is gearing up to implement a “symbolic and operational split” between Greenland and Denmark by transferring command authority over the Arctic island, according to a report by a news agency.
This move involves shifting Greenland’s military jurisdiction away from the European Command (EUCOM) and placing it under the Northern Command (NORTHCOM), while Denmark would continue to fall under EUCOM’s purview.
This adjustment forms part of a wider reassessment of the Unified Command Plan and aims to boost Greenland’s prominence in defense strategy deliberations at both the Pentagon and the White House.
As one official explained to the news agency, “From the perspective of geography, the move makes some sense.” However, they added, “From a political perspective, however, this clearly is going to worry Europe.”
Greenland, an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark, is situated much closer to North America than to Europe—lying a mere 26 kilometers from Canada but more than 2,000 kilometers from Denmark.
This geographic reality underscores the rationale behind the command realignment.
The United States already operates a significant military installation at Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.
Established in 1951 under a Cold War-era agreement, the base plays a critical role in missile tracking and space monitoring. Today, it has become a vital component in Washington’s expanding missile defense network.
