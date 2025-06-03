403
Latvia blacklists Russian real estate owners
(MENAFN) Latvia has recently implemented a ban on Russian citizens who possess real estate near key strategic locations, citing concerns over national security. This move follows investigations by local security agencies, which uncovered potential risks connected to properties owned by Russians in proximity to critical infrastructure.
According to official statements from the nation’s security service, certain individuals owning such properties have been blacklisted and barred from entering the country to mitigate these perceived threats.
The government’s efforts reflect an ongoing push to curtail what it describes as foreign influence within its territory. As a former member of the Soviet Union, this state, along with its Baltic neighbors, has adopted a firm stance against Moscow, especially after the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine starting in early 2022.
Among various measures introduced, the country has imposed stringent travel restrictions on Russian nationals, prohibited vehicles registered in Russia from crossing its borders, and mandated a language proficiency test for Russians residing there. Those who failed or refused to take the exam have faced deportation.
Furthermore, legislation currently under parliamentary consideration seeks to outlaw the acquisition of property by Russian and Belarusian citizens and affiliated companies. The lawmakers argue this step is crucial to prevent national security breaches and avoid enabling circumvention of Western sanctions.
