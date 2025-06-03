403
Japan Finalizes Trial of Promising Parkinson’s Drug for Familial Alzheimer
(MENAFN) A Japanese research institute revealed Tuesday that the final stage of a clinical trial exploring a Parkinson’s drug as a treatment for familial Alzheimer’s disease has been ongoing since May.
The initiative, spearheaded by Towa Pharmaceutical Co. in collaboration with Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, employs an innovative "iPS drug discovery" technique. This method uses induced pluripotent stem cells—specialized stem cells—to pinpoint potential therapies.
The center reported Tuesday that, despite the trial’s small patient pool, “bromocriptine did not show any side effects specific to familial Alzheimer's disease.”
Bromocriptine, a medication that mimics dopamine to reduce certain hormone levels, is traditionally prescribed for high prolactin levels, Parkinson’s disease, and type 2 diabetes.
Researchers also observed a “tendency for the progression of cognitive function and behavioral/psychological symptoms to be suppressed” in patients receiving bromocriptine compared to those given a placebo.
Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia, impairs memory and cognitive skills, severely impacting daily life. Although existing treatments can ease symptoms temporarily, a cure remains elusive. Familial Alzheimer’s, also known as early-onset familial Alzheimer’s, is a rare variant typically affecting individuals under 60.
The clinical trial, scheduled through March 2028, is administering bromocriptine at multiple hospitals, including Mie University Hospital.
The study aims to enroll 24 patients with familial Alzheimer’s caused by a specific genetic mutation. Half will receive bromocriptine, while the remaining participants will be given a placebo.
