Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Witnesses Dramatic Increase in Racist Discrimination Complaints

Germany Witnesses Dramatic Increase in Racist Discrimination Complaints


2025-06-03 09:22:45
(MENAFN) Germany is witnessing a dramatic escalation in racist discrimination, with official data revealing that reported incidents have more than tripled since 2019.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency recorded a historic high of 11,405 complaints in 2024, the largest number since the agency’s establishment.

The agency’s latest annual report, unveiled in Berlin by commissioner Ferda Ataman, highlights that 3,858 of these complaints were connected to racism, antisemitism, or ethnic background—an increase from only 1,167 cases in 2019.

“We have a serious racism problem,” Ataman stated to reporters. “Millions of people are more concerned about their safety than ever before.”

The report exposes widespread discrimination affecting multiple areas of daily life. Over 3,000 complaints pertained to employment, while hundreds more involved public services, including schools, healthcare, housing, as well as interactions with police and the judiciary.

Disability-based discrimination ranked second with 2,476 cases, followed by gender at 2,133, age with 1,091, and religion or worldview accounting for 626 complaints.

Ataman pointed out that 43% of the 9,057 complaints covered under Germany’s General Equal Treatment Act (AGG) were related to racism, antisemitism, or ethnic origin.

She also emphasized that more than 2,300 complaints—including many against state institutions—fell outside the protection of the current AGG framework.

“In Germany, people are better protected against discrimination in restaurants than in government offices,” she said, stressing the urgent need to broaden the law’s coverage to include public bodies such as schools, police forces, and courts.

The commissioner described the surge in complaints as partly driven by worsening realities but also by heightened public awareness. Nevertheless, she cautioned, “What we receive is just the tip of the iceberg.”

MENAFN03062025000045017169ID1109630745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search