403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods Prompt AU Forces Withdrawal in Somalia
(MENAFN) The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) announced on Tuesday that its forces had been safely withdrawn from a military base northeast of Mogadishu due to intense flooding in the region.
During the Monday evacuation of Burundian troops stationed at the Xawaadley Forward Operating Base, one helicopter encountered a technical issue. However, the pilots managed to land the aircraft without incident.
"All troops and crew have been successfully evacuated to the nearest military base, and no casualties have been reported," AUSSOM confirmed in a statement released from Mogadishu.
The flooding, driven by seasonal rains, has impacted multiple areas across Somalia since mid-April, according to a flash update by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The regions most affected include Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Jubaland, Puntland, South West states, and the Banadir region.
The UN agency reported that at least 17 people have lost their lives and more than 84,000 have been displaced by flash floods brought on by relentless rainfall.
Somalia, where approximately two-thirds of the population rely on agriculture for survival, continues to endure extreme climate events—including extended droughts and now widespread flooding.
The crisis unfolds amid a backdrop of steep funding shortfalls that are straining humanitarian response efforts.
During the Monday evacuation of Burundian troops stationed at the Xawaadley Forward Operating Base, one helicopter encountered a technical issue. However, the pilots managed to land the aircraft without incident.
"All troops and crew have been successfully evacuated to the nearest military base, and no casualties have been reported," AUSSOM confirmed in a statement released from Mogadishu.
The flooding, driven by seasonal rains, has impacted multiple areas across Somalia since mid-April, according to a flash update by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The regions most affected include Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Jubaland, Puntland, South West states, and the Banadir region.
The UN agency reported that at least 17 people have lost their lives and more than 84,000 have been displaced by flash floods brought on by relentless rainfall.
Somalia, where approximately two-thirds of the population rely on agriculture for survival, continues to endure extreme climate events—including extended droughts and now widespread flooding.
The crisis unfolds amid a backdrop of steep funding shortfalls that are straining humanitarian response efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment