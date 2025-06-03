Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Floods Prompt AU Forces Withdrawal in Somalia

2025-06-03 09:11:13
(MENAFN) The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) announced on Tuesday that its forces had been safely withdrawn from a military base northeast of Mogadishu due to intense flooding in the region.

During the Monday evacuation of Burundian troops stationed at the Xawaadley Forward Operating Base, one helicopter encountered a technical issue. However, the pilots managed to land the aircraft without incident.

"All troops and crew have been successfully evacuated to the nearest military base, and no casualties have been reported," AUSSOM confirmed in a statement released from Mogadishu.

The flooding, driven by seasonal rains, has impacted multiple areas across Somalia since mid-April, according to a flash update by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The regions most affected include Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Jubaland, Puntland, South West states, and the Banadir region.

The UN agency reported that at least 17 people have lost their lives and more than 84,000 have been displaced by flash floods brought on by relentless rainfall.

Somalia, where approximately two-thirds of the population rely on agriculture for survival, continues to endure extreme climate events—including extended droughts and now widespread flooding.

The crisis unfolds amid a backdrop of steep funding shortfalls that are straining humanitarian response efforts.

