Companies Can Now Delve Into SOC 2 Compliance With Comp AI

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Achieving SOC 2 compliance no longer needs to be an expensive process because Comp AI, an open-source platform, has launched delve soc 2 , a faster, simpler, and more affordable way for companies to get SOC 2 compliant in 4 weeks or less.

Comp AI offers a new, open-source alternative designed to cut the average compliance time by 90% and deliver a fully managed onboarding experience. It starts as low as $3,000 with no hidden fees or annual contracts.

Lewis Carhart, CEO of Comp AI, said, "Comp AI is designed to simplify the compliance process, so companies can focus on building their products instead of worrying about implementing policies or dealing with auditors."

The goal is to make world-class security and compliance accessible to everyone. Comp AI offers a cost-effective, open-source platform that helps companies of all sizes achieve and maintain customer trust.

Getting started with Comp AI is easy and involves only three steps. Companies begin with a quick 15-minute call to discuss their goals and current state, and the team listens to them carefully to understand their exact needs.

From policies and procedures to documentation, Comp AI implements the full compliance program and coordinates with certified third-party auditors to ensure a successful outcome.

Unlike other platforms that limit access or bury costs behind long contracts, Comp AI keeps it simple and transparent. Companies can get started in minutes by creating an account and connecting their existing tech stack without hassle. The platform provides a full compliance overview, so customers get full service without partial support or guessing games.

With Comp AI, companies can now delve into SOC 2 compliance without the usual barriers of high costs or complex tools. The process is less about checkboxes and more about building trust through secure, documented practices.

Another feature of Comp AI is that it supports multiple frameworks, including GDPR and ISO 27001, helping users manage their security program and controls from one central dashboard. Powered with built-in automation and AI support, users can also gather evidence, manage risks, and monitor vendors.

Comp AI is a fully managed; open-source platform came into being to help companies achieve compliance with frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR in less than four weeks and with great efficiency.

Designed for speed, affordability, and transparency, Comp AI combines automation, expert support, and real-time monitoring to simplify the compliance process so customers don't have to worry about anything. A start-up or a large enterprise, Comp AI offers the right solution minus the hassle.

Comp AI



Lewis Carhart

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Arc Digitech Private Limited