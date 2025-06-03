Donald Trump Govt Faces Ire Over Job Corps Centres' Closure: Why 'Lifeline For Young People In Need' Is Facing Axe

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US government's decision to shut down multiple Job Corps centres across the country has triggered strong backlash from ordinary citizens and political figures, who argue the move will strip young Americans of essential career-building opportunities.

Citing financial shortfalls and low graduation rates, the US Department of Labor (DOL) plans to close the operations at Job Corps centres nationwide by June 2025.

The announcement faced a lot of criticism from not just the stranded students and their families but also US political figures.

The US Congress submitted a letter to the Department of Labor, urging them to reverse the closure of the Job Corps centres immediately as these programmes are economic engines that support hundreds of good-paying local jobs, keeping the country's communities thriving.

US Senator Tim Kaine strongly opposed the decision on X (formerly Twitter), calling these programmes“The lifeline of young people in need.”

A number of X users called the move "disappointing” as Job Corps was a viable option for students from low-income families to learn the necessary skills required for employment in high-trade areas such as nursing and mechanical tech.

The Department of Labor assured the affected people of having an orderly transition for students, staff, and local communities by collaborating with state and local partners to assist current students in advancing their training and connecting them with education and employment opportunities.

However, the letter submitted to the department by US Congress highlights that the staff at the Job Corps have not received any guidance so far on supporting students and other relevant people to transition to continue their training.

According to DOL Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Job Corps was created to provide education, training and community to young adults but the government's fiscal analysis and a startling number of serious incidents revealed that the programme is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve.

The Job Corps programme was operating at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to implement a pause in centres' operations to complete the programme year. The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in the year 2025, said a news release.

Job Corps is a federally funded residential career training programme that has been around for more than 50 years.

The programme's objective is to help low-income young people in the age group of 16 to 24 years finish high school and get jobs.

Job Corps essentially provides room, board and skills training for up to three years, alongside other services, such as child care and transportation. The programme serves nearly 60,000 students each year, according to the federal data.