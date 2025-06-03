Akshay Kumar To Nana Patekar: Check Real Names Of The Star-Studded Housefull 5 Cast
Akshay Kumar, who portrays Julius aka Jolly No. 3 in Housefull 5, was born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. The actor adopted his stage name before entering Bollywood for recognition.28Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot 2. Chunky Pandey
Famous for his hilarious role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise, Chunky Pandey was born as Suyash Pandey. His real name remains lesser-known among many Bollywood fans.
38Image Credit : Social Media 3. Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar, who plays an Interpol officer in Housefull 5, was born as Vishwanath Patekar. This lesser-known fact surprises many, given his decades-long presence in Indian cinema.48Image Credit : Social Media 4. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt plays a police officer in 'Housefull 5', his first in the franchise. His real name is Sanjay Balraj Dutt.58Image Credit : Social Media 5. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff, playing a police officer, makes his 'Housefull' debut in the fifth installment. His real name is Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff.68Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot 6. Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa plays the wife of Ritesh Deshmukh's character, Jalabuddin aka Jolly No. 1, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Sonampreet Bajwa.78Image Credit : Social Media 7. Johnny Lever
Johnny Lever plays a significant role as a ship attendant in 'Housefull 5'. While known as Johnny Lever, his real name is John Prakasa Rao Janumala.88Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot 8. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez plays the wife of Abhishek Bachchan's character, Jalbhushan aka Jolly No. 2, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Jacqueline Genevieve Fernandez.
