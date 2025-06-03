Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Akshay Kumar To Nana Patekar: Check Real Names Of The Star-Studded Housefull 5 Cast

2025-06-03 09:02:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy film Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6. Featuring 18-19 stars, here are 8 actors who use screen names-discover their real names!

Nancy Tiwari | Published : Jun 03 2025, 06:24 PM2 Min readShare this Photo Gallery
18Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot 1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who portrays Julius aka Jolly No. 3 in Housefull 5, was born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. The actor adopted his stage name before entering Bollywood for recognition.

28Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot 2. Chunky Pandey

Famous for his hilarious role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise, Chunky Pandey was born as Suyash Pandey. His real name remains lesser-known among many Bollywood fans.

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's film sees massive surge in advance ticket sales – here's how many 38Image Credit : Social Media 3. Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar, who plays an Interpol officer in Housefull 5, was born as Vishwanath Patekar. This lesser-known fact surprises many, given his decades-long presence in Indian cinema.

48Image Credit : Social Media 4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt plays a police officer in 'Housefull 5', his first in the franchise. His real name is Sanjay Balraj Dutt.

58Image Credit : Social Media 5. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff, playing a police officer, makes his 'Housefull' debut in the fifth installment. His real name is Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff.

68Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot 6. Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa plays the wife of Ritesh Deshmukh's character, Jalabuddin aka Jolly No. 1, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Sonampreet Bajwa.

78Image Credit : Social Media 7. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever plays a significant role as a ship attendant in 'Housefull 5'. While known as Johnny Lever, his real name is John Prakasa Rao Janumala.

88Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot 8. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez plays the wife of Abhishek Bachchan's character, Jalbhushan aka Jolly No. 2, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Jacqueline Genevieve Fernandez.



