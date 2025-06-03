CVAUSA And Hybridchart Announce Partnership To Enhance Value-Based Care For Cardiology Practices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership leverages HybridChart's robust platform to streamline workflow efficiencies for cardiologists while rounding at hospitals. By capturing critical patient data, including charge data, patient care details, and discharge planning information, HybridChart provides CVAUSA with a centralized, standardized data platform. This uniformity enables CVAUSA to gain unprecedented visibility into the performance and operational metrics of its member practices.

"We are thrilled to work with HybridChart," said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. "Their solution provides our partner groups with a powerful tool to enhance workflow efficiency and capture vital patient data. The uniformity of the data provided by HybridChart offers unparalleled visibility into our practices' performance, enabling us to optimize our operations and successfully implement our value-based care strategies. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to provide our patients with the best possible care."

This strategic alliance with HybridChart is particularly crucial for CVAUSA's commitment to value-based care. The detailed data collected through HybridChart facilitates informed decision-making at both the individual practice and network-wide levels. By analyzing performance metrics and streamlining workflows, CVAUSA can optimize care delivery and enhance patient outcomes, aligning with the evolving landscape of healthcare.

"We are incredibly honored that CVAUSA has chosen HybridChart as their rounding solution and data provider," said Dr. Gregory Sanders, founder and CEO of HybridChart. "This partnership underscores the vital role of strategic partnerships which foster superior patient care. We are confident that our platform will empower CVAUSA's network of cardiologists to achieve new heights in efficiency and patient outcomes."

HybridChart's intuitive mobile platform simplifies the rounding process, allowing cardiologists to access and update patient information in real-time. This efficiency not only improves patient care but also significantly enhances revenue cycle management (RCM) for medical specialists.

The partnership between HybridChart and CVAUSA represents a forward-thinking approach to healthcare delivery, combining innovative technology with a commitment to patient-centered care. By leveraging data-driven insights, CVAUSA is poised to lead the way in transforming cardiology care and delivering exceptional value to its patients.

About HybridChart

HybridChart is a leading provider of mobile rounding software designed to streamline workflow efficiencies for medical specialists. The company's innovative platform captures critical patient data, enabling healthcare providers to optimize revenue cycle management, improve patient care, and enhance operational efficiency. HybridChart's solutions are trusted by hospitals and medical practices across the United States. Founded by Dr. Gregory Sanders, a practicing Cardiologist and Developer, HybridChart understands how to bridge the gap between the real-world needs of a rounding physician and the technology they need to improve their workflows.

About Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA)

Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) is a physician-led network of cardiologists dedicated to leading the way into a value-based future that benefits patients and transforms care delivery. With a focus on empowering independent cardiology practices, CVAUSA provides its network with the resources and support needed to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape. CVAUSA is committed to delivering exceptional patient care and driving innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

