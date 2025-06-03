403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Ministerial Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Spark Major Deals
(MENAFN) A senior Syrian ministerial delegation landed in Doha Tuesday to initiate high-level discussions focused on boosting bilateral cooperation and unlocking new investment avenues.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated on X that the trip is designed to “strengthen relations between Damascus and Doha.”
This visit is a key element of Syria’s new government strategy to restore regional alliances and jumpstart its shattered economy following years of conflict.
According to a state news outlet, Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh held talks with Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari to explore enhanced cooperation frameworks between the two nations.
In parallel, Syrian Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani met with Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, to discuss “horizons of joint cooperation and investment in touristic projects,” highlighting efforts to revive Syria’s tourism sector.
Relations between Syria and Qatar have seen a remarkable revival since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December last year. Doha reopened its embassy in Damascus that same month, ending a 13-year diplomatic freeze.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led opposition forces against Assad, was appointed transitional president in late January, marking a critical political shift fueling renewed diplomatic and economic engagement.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated on X that the trip is designed to “strengthen relations between Damascus and Doha.”
This visit is a key element of Syria’s new government strategy to restore regional alliances and jumpstart its shattered economy following years of conflict.
According to a state news outlet, Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh held talks with Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari to explore enhanced cooperation frameworks between the two nations.
In parallel, Syrian Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani met with Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, to discuss “horizons of joint cooperation and investment in touristic projects,” highlighting efforts to revive Syria’s tourism sector.
Relations between Syria and Qatar have seen a remarkable revival since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December last year. Doha reopened its embassy in Damascus that same month, ending a 13-year diplomatic freeze.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led opposition forces against Assad, was appointed transitional president in late January, marking a critical political shift fueling renewed diplomatic and economic engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment