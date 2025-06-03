Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Ministerial Delegation Arrives in Qatar to Spark Major Deals

2025-06-03 08:49:28
(MENAFN) A senior Syrian ministerial delegation landed in Doha Tuesday to initiate high-level discussions focused on boosting bilateral cooperation and unlocking new investment avenues.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani stated on X that the trip is designed to “strengthen relations between Damascus and Doha.”

This visit is a key element of Syria’s new government strategy to restore regional alliances and jumpstart its shattered economy following years of conflict.

According to a state news outlet, Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh held talks with Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari to explore enhanced cooperation frameworks between the two nations.

In parallel, Syrian Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani met with Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism, to discuss “horizons of joint cooperation and investment in touristic projects,” highlighting efforts to revive Syria’s tourism sector.

Relations between Syria and Qatar have seen a remarkable revival since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December last year. Doha reopened its embassy in Damascus that same month, ending a 13-year diplomatic freeze.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led opposition forces against Assad, was appointed transitional president in late January, marking a critical political shift fueling renewed diplomatic and economic engagement.

