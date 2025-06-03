Gujarat: Bomb Threat In Email Triggers Panic At Ahmedabad School
An official said that the school received the threatening email which stated a dowry and rape case involving a man named Divij and alleged that his parents had demanded a dowry of Rs 1 crore from their daughter-in-law. It also accused the police of failing to investigate the case properly.
The official said that the mail carried the subject line:“Bomb planted in the school to provide justice for a rape victim.”
“The sender provided contact details of the accused and his family, accusing them of being involved in the crime. The message also included grave allegations of dowry harassment,” they said.
It further said that the accused's parents had tortured their daughter-in-law and demanded a dowry of Rs 1 crore, and claimed that the harassment stemmed from the family's financial troubles, including home and car loans.
The email accused the police of inaction and warned of violence to force a response:“The police are sleeping and did nothing. Only if children die, the police will take action. We will blast the school to bring police's attention about rape.”
Following the threat, the school authorities immediately alerted the police and the District Education Officer (DEO). A bomb squad team was swiftly deployed to the school premises to carry out a thorough investigation.
Meanwhile, security has been heightened around the school as the Police are working to trace the origin of the email and verify the claims made.
In recent years, Gujarat has witnessed a concerning rise in bomb threats targeting educational institutions, particularly schools in Ahmedabad.
These threats, often disseminated via email, have led to widespread panic, evacuations, and extensive security operations, although most have been confirmed as hoaxes.
On May 6, 2024, a significant incident occurred when 41 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails. The timing of these threats, just a day before the state's polling day, heightened tensions. Investigations revealed that the emails were sent from a Russian IP address, suggesting an international dimension to the threats.
