Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Orban Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict

Orban Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict


2025-06-03 08:38:19
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has expressed concern that the war in Ukraine could persist and grow increasingly savage.

He emphasized a serious divide between the United States and the European Union over how to bring the hostilities to a close.

Orban pointed to recent military developments as signs of intensification, rather than any effort toward reconciliation.

According to Orban, Moscow and Kiev have engaged in two direct negotiation rounds over the past three weeks, which led to some outcomes, such as extensive exchanges of prisoners.

Despite these diplomatic steps, Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly increased soon after, with Russia claiming the attacks were intended to derail the peace process. In retaliation, Moscow launched counterstrikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure.

“The military actions that have taken place in recent days signal that the war will be longer and more brutal,” Orban stated in a social media message on Monday.

He argued that internal disagreements within NATO are worsening the conflict. While United States Leader Donald Trump is allegedly urging for a peaceful resolution, certain EU “war hawks” are believed to prefer the continuation of hostilities.

“We have to face the fact that the transatlantic unity has broken up,” Orban added, asserting that “there has never been such a gap” between factions in favor of peace and those advocating for war within the military alliance.

MENAFN03062025000045017167ID1109629995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search