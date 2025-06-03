403
Orban Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has expressed concern that the war in Ukraine could persist and grow increasingly savage.
He emphasized a serious divide between the United States and the European Union over how to bring the hostilities to a close.
Orban pointed to recent military developments as signs of intensification, rather than any effort toward reconciliation.
According to Orban, Moscow and Kiev have engaged in two direct negotiation rounds over the past three weeks, which led to some outcomes, such as extensive exchanges of prisoners.
Despite these diplomatic steps, Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly increased soon after, with Russia claiming the attacks were intended to derail the peace process. In retaliation, Moscow launched counterstrikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure.
“The military actions that have taken place in recent days signal that the war will be longer and more brutal,” Orban stated in a social media message on Monday.
He argued that internal disagreements within NATO are worsening the conflict. While United States Leader Donald Trump is allegedly urging for a peaceful resolution, certain EU “war hawks” are believed to prefer the continuation of hostilities.
“We have to face the fact that the transatlantic unity has broken up,” Orban added, asserting that “there has never been such a gap” between factions in favor of peace and those advocating for war within the military alliance.
