Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eurozone Unemployment Rate Declines in April

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Declines in April


2025-06-03 08:11:13
(MENAFN) Unemployment across the euro area decreased to 6.2 percent in April, down slightly from 6.3 percent in March, according to the European Union's statistics bureau on Tuesday.

This reflects a continued positive trend in labor market conditions within countries that share the common currency.

According to Eurostat’s figures, the number of unemployed individuals fell by 207,000, bringing the total to 10.68 million in the euro area.

This decline suggests steady improvement in employment across the member nations that utilize the euro.

Across the entire European Union—which also includes member countries that do not use the euro—the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.9 percent in April.

Despite the steady rate, the total number of unemployed people across the EU decreased by 188,000, reaching 12.9 million during the same period.

When looking at younger demographics, a total of 2.859 million individuals under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, with 2.272 million of them residing in the eurozone.

These figures reflect the continued challenge of youth employment across the region.

Nonetheless, there was a modest improvement: the youth jobless rate fell to 14.4 percent in the eurozone and 14.8 percent in the wider EU.

These numbers indicate incremental progress in integrating young people into the workforce.

The eurozone (also referred to as EA20) includes countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.

In contrast, the EU27 represents all current EU member states, regardless of their currency choice.

MENAFN03062025000045017167ID1109629983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search