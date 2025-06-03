403
Cholera-Related Deaths Drop Sharply in Sudan’s Khartoum
(MENAFN) Cholera-related deaths in Sudan's Khartoum State have declined, the country’s Health Ministry announced Monday, signaling a potential turning point in the fight against the outbreak.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed 605 new cholera cases reported on Sunday, including six deaths—down sharply from the 12 fatalities recorded the previous day.
The latest infections emerged in the state’s urban centers of Karrari, Omdurman, and Ombada.
Health officials credited the drop in fatalities and improved recovery rates to expanded medical outreach. Expanded deployment of field clinics, sanitation crews, and targeted health measures in affected areas has improved recovery rates and curbed new infections, the ministry said.
Just days earlier, on Thursday, the ministry reported 1,375 new cholera infections and 23 deaths in Khartoum alone, alongside 2,729 cases and 172 fatalities nationwide.
The cholera crisis was officially declared a national epidemic by Sudanese authorities in August 2024.
Ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—which erupted in April 2023—has devastated the country’s healthcare system, further complicating disease response efforts.
