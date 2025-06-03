403
Investigators reveal collapses of two bridges in Russia were sabotage
(MENAFN) Russian investigators have confirmed that sabotage caused the collapse of two bridges in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, resulting in train derailments. On Saturday evening, a bridge in Bryansk Region collapsed in front of a passenger train, killing seven people and injuring 71 others. Hours later, early Sunday, a railway bridge in Kursk Region gave way beneath a moving freight train, injuring the driver and two assistants.
The national Investigative Committee stated that both bridges were deliberately “blown up.” Criminal investigations have been opened, with experts from the Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate conducting inquiries at the sites of both derailments to uncover all details surrounding the incidents.
Earlier, Kursk’s acting governor Aleksandr Khinshteyn reported that the freight train’s locomotive caught fire following the bridge collapse but was quickly extinguished. Some train cars fell onto the highway beneath the bridge, while the majority remained on the tracks. The driver sustained leg injuries and was hospitalized along with his crew.
Russian Senator Andrey Klishas attributed the Bryansk incident to Kiev, labeling Ukraine “a terrorist enclave lacking borders, legitimate authorities, or laws.”
