Ukrainian publisher destroys books by ‘pro-Russian’ US writer
(MENAFN) Ukrainian publisher KSD has destroyed an entire print run of a novel by American romance writer Sophie Lark after she was accused of expressing pro-Russian views and insulting Ukrainians online.
The Kharkov-based publisher canceled the Ukrainian edition of Lark’s book Brutal Prince following backlash on social media. Critics focused on her 2024 thriller Monarch, which features a main character named Elena Zelenska—a name resembling that of Ukrainian First Lady Elena Zelenskaya. The character is described as “the world’s most unlikely mail-order bride,” a line that triggered outrage online.
Some users also criticized Lark for allegedly glorifying the Russian mafia and presenting Crimea as Russian territory in other works. One of her novels, Anastasia, which centers on the Romanov family, was accused of encouraging violence against Cossacks.
In a statement on Friday, KSD said publishing Lark’s work was a “mistake” and confirmed it would destroy all 30,000 printed copies and terminate its agreement for the entire six-book series. The publisher emphasized its commitment to “moral principles” alongside publishing responsibilities.
Ukraine has previously banned various forms of Russian media under laws targeting “imperial propaganda.” Efforts to erase Russian cultural influence have included renaming streets, dismantling monuments, and removing Russian artists from school curricula.
In March, U.S. publisher Bloom Books also pulled one of Lark’s novels, Sparrow and Vine, after criticism over allegedly racist dialogue and characters who praised Elon Musk. Lark issued an apology, explaining she had intended to portray “flawed” individuals.
