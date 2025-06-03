403
Kremlin reacts to Ukraine’s criticism of peace suggestion
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Ukraine of hindering peace efforts by demanding that Russia immediately share its draft ceasefire proposal. Both sides are expected to meet soon to discuss their truce plans, with Moscow suggesting a meeting in Istanbul on Monday to exchange documents.
Ukraine criticized Russia for not providing its draft in advance, accusing Moscow of delaying the negotiation process. Peskov called these demands “unconstructive,” urging Ukraine to either confirm its readiness for talks or state otherwise.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, leading Kiev’s negotiation team, said Ukraine has already sent its draft to Russia and claimed Moscow is stalling. Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga echoed the call for Russia to promptly submit its proposals. Umerov also reiterated Ukraine’s demand for a full, unconditional ceasefire.
Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said he has been in contact with Umerov to finalize the date and location for the memorandum exchange, adding that the next talks will focus on detailed discussions about the ceasefire agreement. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow’s document is ready, prompting Ukraine’s complaints.
Peskov noted that Kiev has yet to officially confirm its participation in the upcoming meeting.
Previously, Ukraine insisted on a 30-day ceasefire before negotiations, which Russia rejected, fearing it would allow Ukraine to regroup. Ukraine later softened its stance after US support for direct talks grew under President Donald Trump’s administration.
While pursuing diplomacy, Ukraine has called on Western allies to impose tougher sanctions on Russia and has stepped up long-range attacks within Russian territory.
