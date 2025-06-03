403
Net Worth for Russia’s Billionaire Elite Surges
(MENAFN) Over the last year, the collective wealth of Russia’s most affluent individuals has expanded significantly, rising by USD28 billion, as detailed in the revised Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
As of Monday, 22 Russian billionaires were included among the planet’s richest figures, amassing a total fortune of USD317.7 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which evaluates the globe’s top 500 wealthiest people, is computed using the market value of the shares in companies where these individuals have equity stakes.
The most significant increase in assets was experienced by Vladimir Potanin, the proprietor of the mining powerhouse Norilsk Nickel.
He maintained his title as the wealthiest person in Russia and ranked 58th internationally.
The "nickel magnate" reportedly grew his fortune by USD3.82 billion in the first five months of this year, bringing his total net worth to USD31.7 billion.
In second position stands Vagit Alekperov, the previous head of the Russian oil corporation Lukoil, where he still possesses a substantial portion of the stock.
Over the course of this year, he gained USD561 million in personal wealth, reaching a valuation of USD25.9 billion.
Occupying third place is Vladimir Lisin, who chairs NLMK, Russia’s foremost steel producer.
His fortune decreased by USD1.62 billion to settle at USD24.2 billion, causing him to fall one spot compared to Bloomberg’s October 2024 ranking.
