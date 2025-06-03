Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Korea Criticizes Report on Russia Ties

2025-06-03 04:32:15
(MENAFN) North Korea has strongly criticized a recent report issued by a Western sanctions monitoring organization concerning its relationship with Russia, branding it a “political provocation.”

The North Korean government maintains that its collaboration with Moscow is a “legitimate exercise of the DPRK’s sovereign rights,” defending the partnership as lawful under its national sovereignty.

The report, published last week by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Group (MSMT), an entity established by the United States and South Korea to oversee the implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea, accuses the two nations of engaging in illicit military cooperation.

Allegations include supposed arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, deployment and training of troops, shipments of petroleum beyond permitted limits, and coordinated financial activities.

Drawing from intelligence shared by its 11 member states and publicly available sources, the MSMT contends that these actions breach UN Security Council resolutions designed to restrict North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development programs.

The report asserts that such violations undermine international efforts to maintain regional and global security.

In response, Pyongyang has dismissed the MSMT report as a “hostile act” and denounced the group as a “ghost group without any legitimacy,” accusing it of serving as a “political tool” driven by “the geopolitical interests of the West.”

The North Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the MSMT’s actions as “a flagrant violation of the international legal principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs,” further calling the report a fabrication and labeling it politically biased and “provocative.”

This statement was released on Sunday and quoted by a news agency.

