403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Proposes Summit to Foster Russia, Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Türkiye has expressed its willingness to persist in its role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in an effort to bring the ongoing war to an end.
Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the country is preparing to suggest hosting a summit that would involve the leaders of both nations.
The Turkish president emphasized this intention during a televised address shared on the platform X.
In his remarks, Erdogan characterized the latest discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives — the second such meeting within a month — as “very magnificent.”
He stated, “My biggest wish is to bring together both (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine’s Vladimir) Zelensky, perhaps in Istanbul or Ankara,” underlining his commitment to providing a venue for high-level dialogue.
Erdogan also mentioned that United States Leader Donald Trump might be invited to join the summit, enhancing its diplomatic scope.
The Turkish leader further noted, “If they agree, I would join the meeting personally,” and advocated for Istanbul to serve as “a true center of peace.”
This reflects Türkiye’s aspiration to become a key platform for diplomatic resolution and reconciliation.
During the recent meeting held in Istanbul, representatives from Russia and Ukraine reached a notable agreement concerning a “largest ever” prisoner swap.
According to Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s negotiation team, this exchange will involve all critically injured and gravely ill prisoners of war, in addition to a separate framework covering detained soldiers under the age of 25.
Medinsky also revealed that Russia plans to unilaterally return the remains of 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers in the coming week.
Additionally, Moscow provided Kyiv with a comprehensive document outlining a proposal aimed at achieving lasting peace, including measures toward a “full-fledged ceasefire.”
Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the country is preparing to suggest hosting a summit that would involve the leaders of both nations.
The Turkish president emphasized this intention during a televised address shared on the platform X.
In his remarks, Erdogan characterized the latest discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives — the second such meeting within a month — as “very magnificent.”
He stated, “My biggest wish is to bring together both (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine’s Vladimir) Zelensky, perhaps in Istanbul or Ankara,” underlining his commitment to providing a venue for high-level dialogue.
Erdogan also mentioned that United States Leader Donald Trump might be invited to join the summit, enhancing its diplomatic scope.
The Turkish leader further noted, “If they agree, I would join the meeting personally,” and advocated for Istanbul to serve as “a true center of peace.”
This reflects Türkiye’s aspiration to become a key platform for diplomatic resolution and reconciliation.
During the recent meeting held in Istanbul, representatives from Russia and Ukraine reached a notable agreement concerning a “largest ever” prisoner swap.
According to Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s negotiation team, this exchange will involve all critically injured and gravely ill prisoners of war, in addition to a separate framework covering detained soldiers under the age of 25.
Medinsky also revealed that Russia plans to unilaterally return the remains of 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers in the coming week.
Additionally, Moscow provided Kyiv with a comprehensive document outlining a proposal aimed at achieving lasting peace, including measures toward a “full-fledged ceasefire.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment