403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Korean women get excluded from women rights, yet again
(MENAFN) Byunghui was playing a video game on the evening of December 3rd when news broke that the South Korean president had imposed martial law.
At first, she thought it was a rumor. Then online posts and videos came flooding: troops smashing windows of the National Assembly, lawmakers climbing barriers in a desperate attempt to get inside and vote against the president’s order. The moment became instantly iconic.
In response, protests erupted almost immediately—many led by young women. Motivated by outrage, Byunghui made the long journey from her hometown of Daegu to Seoul to join the crowds.
Their anger ran deeper than the declaration of martial law. Many had grown increasingly frustrated with a president who claimed South Korea had moved past sexism—even though discrimination and gender-based violence remained part of daily life.
Week after week, the demonstrations continued. As the investigation into the president’s misuse of power unfolded, so did the resistance. And after four tense months, the protesters got what they were fighting for: impeachment.
But now, just as the nation prepares to vote in a new president on June 3rd, many of the same women who once flooded the streets say they feel shut out of the conversation.
According to various accounts, the main presidential contenders have mostly avoided discussions around gender equality. It’s a topic that has grown more divisive in recent years—so much so that the former president had gained backing in 2022 by aligning himself with young men who viewed feminism as a threat. A third candidate has now entered the race, gaining popularity among that same demographic due to his strong anti-feminist messaging.
To young women like Byunghui, his candidacy signals a troubling new chapter.
“So many of us felt like we were trying to make the world a better place by attending the [anti-Yoon] rallies,” the 24-year-old student reflects.
“But now, I wonder if anything has really improved… I can't shake the feeling that they're trying to erase women's voices.”
Despite having played a critical role in a historic political shift, these women now feel their efforts are being overlooked. The sense of progress they once believed in has faded, replaced by a growing feeling of exclusion as old narratives take hold once again.
At first, she thought it was a rumor. Then online posts and videos came flooding: troops smashing windows of the National Assembly, lawmakers climbing barriers in a desperate attempt to get inside and vote against the president’s order. The moment became instantly iconic.
In response, protests erupted almost immediately—many led by young women. Motivated by outrage, Byunghui made the long journey from her hometown of Daegu to Seoul to join the crowds.
Their anger ran deeper than the declaration of martial law. Many had grown increasingly frustrated with a president who claimed South Korea had moved past sexism—even though discrimination and gender-based violence remained part of daily life.
Week after week, the demonstrations continued. As the investigation into the president’s misuse of power unfolded, so did the resistance. And after four tense months, the protesters got what they were fighting for: impeachment.
But now, just as the nation prepares to vote in a new president on June 3rd, many of the same women who once flooded the streets say they feel shut out of the conversation.
According to various accounts, the main presidential contenders have mostly avoided discussions around gender equality. It’s a topic that has grown more divisive in recent years—so much so that the former president had gained backing in 2022 by aligning himself with young men who viewed feminism as a threat. A third candidate has now entered the race, gaining popularity among that same demographic due to his strong anti-feminist messaging.
To young women like Byunghui, his candidacy signals a troubling new chapter.
“So many of us felt like we were trying to make the world a better place by attending the [anti-Yoon] rallies,” the 24-year-old student reflects.
“But now, I wonder if anything has really improved… I can't shake the feeling that they're trying to erase women's voices.”
Despite having played a critical role in a historic political shift, these women now feel their efforts are being overlooked. The sense of progress they once believed in has faded, replaced by a growing feeling of exclusion as old narratives take hold once again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment