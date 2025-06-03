403
Fortunes of Russia’s wealthiest increase
(MENAFN) Russia’s wealthiest individuals have seen their combined fortunes grow by $28 billion over the past year, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of Monday, 22 Russian billionaires are listed among the world’s richest, with a total net worth of $317.7 billion.
The Bloomberg Index, which ranks the top 500 global billionaires, bases its figures on share prices of companies in which these individuals hold equity.
Vladimir Potanin, owner of mining conglomerate Norilsk Nickel, remains Russia’s richest person, ranking 58th globally. His wealth grew by $3.82 billion in the first five months of 2025, reaching $31.7 billion.
Following Potanin is Vagit Alekperov, the former head of oil major Lukoil, whose net worth increased by $561 million this year to $25.9 billion.
Steel magnate Vladimir Lisin, chairman of NLMK, ranks third among Russians, though his fortune dropped by $1.62 billion to $24.2 billion, pushing him down from his previous spot in the October 2024 index.
The sharpest decline among Russian billionaires was experienced by Dmitry Rybolovlev, former chairman of fertilizer giant Uralkali and owner of AS Monaco football club. His net worth fell by $1.77 billion to $9.21 billion. This followed a failed $230 million fraud lawsuit against Sotheby’s over his extensive art collection.
Other notable Russian figures on the list include Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram; Tatyana Kim, Russia’s wealthiest woman and CEO of leading e-commerce firm Wildberries; Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek; Aleksey Mordashov, head of Severstal; and Andrey Melnichenko, founder of Eurochem and SUEK.
