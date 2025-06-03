Qatar, Malta Discuss Cybersecurity Cooperation

President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al-Malki, met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Qatar, H E Simon Pullicino. During the meeting, both parties reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of cybersecurity and discussed ways to develop and strengthen the partnership in this field.

