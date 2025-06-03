ARIU And University Of Derby Confer Degrees At 22Nd Graduation Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a grand celebration held at the City Center Rotana Hotel in Doha, Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU), in academic partnership with the University of Derby (UK), marked the graduation of 52 students during its 22nd graduation ceremony on June 1.

The graduating cohort received degrees in four programmes: MBA Global, BSc (Hons) in International Business Management, BA (Hons) in International Hospitality Management, and BA (Hons) in International Tourism Management.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, university leadership, faculty members, families, and distinguished guests, reflecting the institution's enduring commitment to academic excellence and Qatar's national development.

Degrees were awarded by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Owner and Founder of ARIU, Chairman of the Board of Governors, and a distinguished patron of the education sector in Qatar; H E Professor Ibrahim Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; Professor Ivan Ninov, Executive Dean of ARIU; Distinguished Professor Khalid Al Sulaiti, General Director of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation; and Isobel Stockdale, Head of Discipline of Applied Management at the University of Derby.

In his keynote address, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and reaffirmed the importance of education as a cornerstone of national progress.

“Education is not only a personal asset but a national imperative. Through institutions like ARIU, we continue to uphold this vision-empowering our youth with knowledge, values, and purpose. As you move forward, I encourage you to carry the values of integrity, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence,” he said. Speaking at the event, Professor Ivan Ninov, Executive Dean of ARIU, praised the graduates for their resilience and dedication in achieving their academic goals.

“Your journey speaks of dedication, resilience, and hard work. At ARIU, we believe you are culturally intelligent, independent thinkers, and future leaders. The degrees you receive are not just certificates-they are powerful credentials reflecting your readiness to lead and innovate,” he said, while highlighting ARIU's ongoing academic growth and role in Qatar's educational landscape.

He also referenced ARIU's recent milestones, including the hosting of two major international academic conferences and the launch of new academic programmes in response to industry trends. Isobel Stockdale, speaking on behalf of the University of Derby, congratulated the graduates and emphasized the value of their global education.

“The University of Derby is extremely proud of its partnership with ARIU and of the exceptional standards of education delivered through it. Today, you join a global alumni network of over 150,000 graduates. Use your skills and creativity for good-be adventurous, generous, and kind,” she said.

The evening also featured valedictorian speeches from both undergraduate and postgraduate students, awards for outstanding alumni, and a moment of celebration as the graduates changed their tassels and gathered for a group photograph.

With over two decades of academic legacy, ARIU continues to serve as a model for international academic collaboration, preparing students to thrive in today's interconnected, competitive world. The event underscored the university's alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in nurturing a knowledge-based economy and cultivating globally competent graduates.