Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia gets excluded from 2026 Olympics

Russia gets excluded from 2026 Olympics


2025-06-03 02:53:14
(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to prohibit Russian ice hockey teams from participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Italy, according to statements made by the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

Recent reports confirm that the IOC’s ban on Russian teams will remain firmly in place for the 2026 Winter Games. When asked about the finality of this decision, the IIHF president emphasized, “for the Olympics – it’s an IOC decision.”

Earlier this year, the IIHF extended its sanctions by barring teams from Russia and Belarus from competing in the 2025-2026 championship season. This action aligns with similar measures taken by various international sports bodies following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.

Initially, the IOC had imposed a broad ban on athletes from these countries but later permitted some Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part under a neutral flag, subject to a vetting process ensuring they have no ties to the conflict. However, this leniency does not apply to the ice hockey teams, which remain excluded from Olympic competition.

MENAFN03062025000045017281ID1109629347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search