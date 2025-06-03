403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia gets excluded from 2026 Olympics
(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to prohibit Russian ice hockey teams from participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Italy, according to statements made by the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).
Recent reports confirm that the IOC’s ban on Russian teams will remain firmly in place for the 2026 Winter Games. When asked about the finality of this decision, the IIHF president emphasized, “for the Olympics – it’s an IOC decision.”
Earlier this year, the IIHF extended its sanctions by barring teams from Russia and Belarus from competing in the 2025-2026 championship season. This action aligns with similar measures taken by various international sports bodies following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.
Initially, the IOC had imposed a broad ban on athletes from these countries but later permitted some Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part under a neutral flag, subject to a vetting process ensuring they have no ties to the conflict. However, this leniency does not apply to the ice hockey teams, which remain excluded from Olympic competition.
Recent reports confirm that the IOC’s ban on Russian teams will remain firmly in place for the 2026 Winter Games. When asked about the finality of this decision, the IIHF president emphasized, “for the Olympics – it’s an IOC decision.”
Earlier this year, the IIHF extended its sanctions by barring teams from Russia and Belarus from competing in the 2025-2026 championship season. This action aligns with similar measures taken by various international sports bodies following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.
Initially, the IOC had imposed a broad ban on athletes from these countries but later permitted some Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part under a neutral flag, subject to a vetting process ensuring they have no ties to the conflict. However, this leniency does not apply to the ice hockey teams, which remain excluded from Olympic competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment