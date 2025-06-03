Belgian Vice-Prime Minister Visits UDC, Explores Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, had the honour of welcoming H E Maxime Prévot, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, during his official visit to Qatar yesterday.

Yasser Al-Jaidah, President and Chief Executive Officer of UDC, received the distinguished guest at the Oyster Building, along with representatives of the executive management. The visit was part of the Vice Prime Minister's diplomatic and economic engagements in Qatar, highlighting Belgium's interest in strengthening bilateral ties and exploring strategic investment opportunities.

During the visit, UDC presented its landmark developments through a comprehensive overview that highlighted the company's key achievements and strategic direction, emphasizing the integrated urban vision behind The Pearl and Gewan Islands-two flagship destinations that reflect Qatar's commitment to sustainable growth and lifestyle innovation.



The Oyster building served as the ideal venue for this high-level engagement, with its architectural models offering a tangible insight into UDC's ongoing contributions to Qatar's real estate and tourism sectors.

Special attention was given to Gewan Island, UDC's latest luxury development, featuring a curated blend of upscale residences, retail offerings, hospitality landmarks such as Corinthia Gewan Island Hotel, and leisure amenities including a 9-hole golf

course.

To mark the occasion, Al-Jaidah presented the Vice-Prime Minister with a special commemorative gift, symbolizing UDC's commitment to fostering international dialogue and collaboration with global partners, such as Belgium.

This visit further underscores UDC's role as a key stakeholder in Qatar's economic diversification agenda and its continued efforts to attract global partnerships that contribute to national and regional development.