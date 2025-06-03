New Zealand MP Holds Up AI-Generated Nude Of Herself In Parliament To Fight Deepfakes (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a bold move, New Zealand MP Laura McClure held up an AI-generated nude photo of herself in the Parliament to show how easy it is to make fake explicit images and how damaging they can be.

The censored image was created using a free online tool she found through a simple Google search, highlighting the dangers of deepfake technology and need for stronger laws.

McClure, representing the ACT Party, told fellow lawmakers,“This is a naked picture of me, but it's not real.” She explained that it took less than five minutes to create multiple fake explicit images using readily accessible technology. Her aim was to demonstrate how quickly and dangerously such content can be created and how harmful it can be, especially for vulnerable groups.

AI deepfake of Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet plays on HUD screens, sparks outrage (WATCH)

SHOCKING: Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake goes VIRAL; morphed video shows Animal actress in red bikini

Related Articles







Following her demonstration, McClure released a video on social media, urging Parliament to act swiftly. She emphasized that while the technology itself isn't inherently bad, the way it can be used to exploit and abuse others, particularly young women and teenagers, is a growing threat.

"The problem isn't the technology, it's how it's misused. Our laws need to catch up," she said.

McClure now supports the proposed Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill, which aims to close loopholes in current laws. This legislation would classify non-consensual deepfake creation and distribution as a criminal offense, extending protections under existing revenge porn and intimate recording laws. It would empower victims to quickly remove harmful content and seek legal recourse.

Legal and technology experts in New Zealand are backing McClure, stating that most deepfake pornography is produced without consent and disproportionately targets women. "No one should be subjected to deepfake pornography. It's a form of abuse, and our outdated laws need to evolve to protect people," McClure added in a statement.