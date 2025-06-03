New Zealand MP Holds Up AI-Generated Nude Of Herself In Parliament To Fight Deepfakes (WATCH)
The censored image was created using a free online tool she found through a simple Google search, highlighting the dangers of deepfake technology and need for stronger laws.
McClure, representing the ACT Party, told fellow lawmakers,"This is a naked picture of me, but it's not real." She explained that it took less than five minutes to create multiple fake explicit images using readily accessible technology. Her aim was to demonstrate how quickly and dangerously such content can be created and how harmful it can be, especially for vulnerable groups.
Following her demonstration, McClure released a video on social media, urging Parliament to act swiftly. She emphasized that while the technology itself isn't inherently bad, the way it can be used to exploit and abuse others, particularly young women and teenagers, is a growing threat.
"The problem isn't the technology, it's how it's misused. Our laws need to catch up," she said.Supporting new legislation for Deepfake crimes
McClure now supports the proposed Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill, which aims to close loopholes in current laws. This legislation would classify non-consensual deepfake creation and distribution as a criminal offense, extending protections under existing revenge porn and intimate recording laws. It would empower victims to quickly remove harmful content and seek legal recourse.No to Deepfakes
Legal and technology experts in New Zealand are backing McClure, stating that most deepfake pornography is produced without consent and disproportionately targets women. "No one should be subjected to deepfake pornography. It's a form of abuse, and our outdated laws need to evolve to protect people," McClure added in a statement.
