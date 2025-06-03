403
Leaked Document Reveals Ukraine Ceasefire Demands
(MENAFN) Russian outlets on Monday night shared the contents of a document transmitted to Ukraine through Türkiye, which lists Russia’s terms for halting the conflict.
The key condition involves the retreat of Ukrainian forces from areas Russia claims to have seized as of September 2022, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
According to the memorandum, Ukraine would need to withdraw its troops to a mutually agreed line and agree to a restriction on any future repositioning of its military, aside from moves aimed at pulling back to the designated area.
Additionally, the document demands a halt to military recruitment and the initiation of demobilization efforts in Ukraine.
The proposal also insists on a prohibition of weapons and intelligence support to Ukraine from foreign entities, and a full withdrawal of international military forces from Ukrainian territory.
Furthermore, Kyiv must provide assurances that it will abstain from any acts of sabotage targeting Russia.
To ensure the enforcement of the truce, a joint Russian-Ukrainian monitoring body would be created to oversee the process.
Another key element of the proposed terms is a mutual amnesty declaration concerning "political prisoners."
Alongside this, Ukraine would be required to repeal martial law and conduct elections within 100 days of a ceasefire agreement.
Russia's broader terms for peace also involve Ukraine’s recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as Russian territory.
Ukraine would be obligated to maintain a neutral, non-aligned stance, commit to not pursuing nuclear arms, and guarantee the civil rights and protections of Russian-speaking populations within its borders.
Russia's broader terms for peace also involve Ukraine’s recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as Russian territory.
Ukraine would be obligated to maintain a neutral, non-aligned stance, commit to not pursuing nuclear arms, and guarantee the civil rights and protections of Russian-speaking populations within its borders.
