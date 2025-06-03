IBC Group Joins Strategic Funding Round To Back Moonrig.Io's Mission To Disrupt Web3 Research

The teams of Moonrig and IBC after the signing

Moonrig, the decentralized Web3 intelligence platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moonrig , the decentralized Web3 intelligence platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with International Blockchain Consulting (IBC) Group - a global blockchain consulting and investment firm - as part of a funding round aimed at redefining how investors and institutions evaluate crypto and Web3 projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Mario Nawfal , CEO of IBC Group, said“IBC has always backed projects that are building real, long-term value. Moonrig is addressing one of Web3's most urgent problems - the lack of transparent, credible, and accessible project research. We're excited to back a platform that is not only solving that challenge but also scaling it globally.”

This collaboration will accelerate Moonrig's mission to become the go-to platform for unbiased, crowd-powered project research and evaluation, and further its goal of turning Intelligence Into Strategy for Web3 investors worldwide.

Moonrig is building the intelligence layer for decentralized investing, offering users a full-stack platform that includes:

.Moonbase: A decentralized research engine powered by thousands of verified analysts

.BUIDL: AI-driven portfolio strategy and allocation tool

.HODL: A unified portfolio tracker with profitability and risk insights

.Airdrop: A smarter way to discover and claim eligible token drops

.Crowd: Access to early-stage project opportunities

.Connect: Portfolio alignment for crypto and traditional finance

“Partnering with IBC Group gives us the strategic boost we need to expand our analyst network, deepen our product capabilities, and unlock new layers of insight across the Web3 ecosystem. This is a key milestone on our path to becoming the research layer of decentralized finance.” said Praveen Pinto , CEO of Moonrig.

With over 130,000 users and more than $3 billion in connected portfolio value, Moonrig is already becoming a trusted tool for both institutional and individual investors navigating the fast-evolving Web3 space.

This strategic collaboration is just the beginning. As Moonrig scales its analyst ecosystem, product suite, and investor tools, more announcements, partnerships, and platform enhancements are on the horizon.

Watch This Space

About IBC Group

Founded in 2017, IBC Group is a pioneer in applying cutting-edge growth hacking principles to the blockchain and crypto space. With a track record of over 250 successful projects and partnerships with top-tier VCs, exchanges, and launchpads, IBC is recognized as one of the industry's leading venture accelerators.

Notable portfolio collaborations include Sidus Heroes, Forward Protocol, Real Fevr, Coinweb, Genopets, Cryowar, Portal DeFi, Gari, Age of Tanks, and Metaprints, among others. IBC combines strategic and marketing support to help Web3 projects launch, scale, and thrive through every market cycle. Learn more at

About Moonrig

Moonrig is a decentralized Web3 intelligence platform that empowers investors, analysts, and institutions with the tools they need to turn intelligence into strategy. With crowd-powered research, AI-driven portfolio tools, and real-time insights, Moonrig simplifies the complexities of decentralized investing - making data-driven decision-making accessible to all. Learn more at .



