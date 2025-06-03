Geriatric Housecall Dentistry And Dentulu Join Forces To Revolutionize Teledentistry For Homebound Seniors

Expanding Care for Seniors!

Revolutionizing the way Dentists practice!

Geriatric Housecall Dentistry and Dentulu Partner to Transform Teledentistry for Homebound Seniors, Elevating Access and Care.

- Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and Founder of DentuluLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Geriatric Housecall Dentistry, a leading provider of in-home dental care for elderly patients, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Dentulu , the nation's largest teledentistry platform. This collaboration brings cutting-edge technology and innovative telehealth solutions to enhance dental care for homebound seniors, making it more efficient and accessible than ever before.With a shared commitment to elevating geriatric dental care, the partnership between Geriatric Housecall Dentistry and Dentulu promises to revolutionize how dental services are delivered to elderly patients who face challenges in accessing traditional dental offices. By leveraging Dentulu's state-of-the-art telemedicine platform, Geriatric Housecall Dentistry's team of compassionate dentists can now meet and treat patients remotely, ensuring seniors receive the timely and personalized care they deserve."Ensuring top-quality dental care for homebound seniors is at the core of our mission," said Dr. Alisa Kauffman, founder and CEO of Geriatric Housecall Dentistry. "Our partnership with Dentulu empowers our dentists to provide virtual consultations, assessments, and treatment options right from the comfort of our patients' homes. It's a game-changer for elderly individuals who might have previously faced barriers to accessing dental services."Dentulu's advanced telehealth technology enables secure video consultations and real-time communication between patients and dentists. This innovative approach not only streamlines the dental care process but also enhances patient engagement and satisfaction. Seniors can now receive expert dental advice, treatment plans, and follow-up care without leaving their homes, promoting overall well-being and oral health."Dentulu is proud to collaborate with Geriatric Housecall Dentistry in our shared mission to improve dental care access for elderly patients," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and founder of Dentulu. "Through our teledentistry platform, we empower dental providers to extend their reach, ensuring that homebound seniors receive the highest standard of care at their convenience."Geriatric Housecall Dentistry's partnership with Dentulu marks a significant milestone in their dedication to serving the unique needs of elderly patients. With telehealth becoming an integral part of modern healthcare, this collaboration positions both organizations at the forefront of enhancing geriatric dental care and transforming the patient experience for the better.As a pioneering network dedicated to geriatric dental care, Geriatric Housecall Dentistry welcomes independent dentists to join our mission. By becoming part of our network, dentists gain access to a supportive community and cutting-edge telehealth solutions through our partnership with Dentulu. "Together, we strive to provide exceptional care for elderly patients in their communities, empowering dentists to make a meaningful impact on the lives of homebound seniors. With our unwavering support and innovative resources, dentists can embrace a fulfilling journey in geriatric dentistry, delivering compassionate care right where it's needed most." - Dr. Alisa Kauffman, Founder and CEO of Geriatric Housecall Dentistry.For more information about Geriatric Housecall Dentistry and the Dentulu partnership, please visit or contact us at 866-686-4423.

Dawn D Simpson

Geriatric Housecall Dentistry

+1 866-686-4423

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.