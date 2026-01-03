No Ticket, No Fee! When You Can Enter The Taj Mahal For Free

Great news for those visiting the Taj Mahal during Shah Jahan's annual Urs. The ASI has made entry to the Taj Mahal free for a set time on January 15, 16, and 17. Find out the timings for free entry on these days.

Good news for tourists! The ASI has waived the entry fee to the Taj Mahal for three days for Shah Jahan's annual Urs. Entry is free for a set time. Check the schedule.

Shah Jahan's Urs is on Jan 15-17. Entry is free on Jan 15 & 16 from 2 PM to sunset, and all day on Jan 17. Ticket counters will be closed during these times.

Archaeologist Dr. Smita S. Kumar confirmed no online or offline tickets are needed for Urs. Visitors can enter directly at the scheduled times for free.

Shah Jahan's Urs attracts many pilgrims and tourists. Traditional rituals are performed. Waiving the entry fee helps tourists and boosts local businesses like hotels and guides.

To manage crowds, ASI and local admin have increased security. Extra police will be on site to ensure smooth flow and prevent issues, making it a memorable visit for all.